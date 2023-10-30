Construction set to begin on Ashley River Crossing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction is set to begin Monday on a pedestrian bridge connecting West Ashley with the Charleston peninsula.

Officials will break ground on the Ashley River Crossing Bike and Pedestrian Bridge at 11 a.m. by the Cambria Hotel Charleston Riverview.

In August, the estimated cost of the project ballooned from $40 million to nearly $74 million.

City officials said funding for the project would include around $13 million from the city, $3 million from Charleston County, $100,000 from MUSC and the rest from state and federal sources.

The project is expected to take about three years to be completed.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.