Fire reignites at Johns Island home

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters returned to a home on Johns Island after it reignited early Monday morning.

The home in the 2900 block of Blackfish Road first caught on fire Sunday.

Just before 5:30 a.m., firefighters were called back to the home because it had reignited on the back side of the home, firefighters said.

No one was inside the home at the time.

Firefighters put out hot spots and were working to determine what caused the fire to reignite.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.