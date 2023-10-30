Police clear crash on Ashley Phosphate Road in N. Charleston
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Ashley Phosphate Road Monday morning that had one eastbound lane closed has been cleared.
North Charleston Police tweeted about the crash just before 5 a.m. Monday.
A large law enforcement presence could be seen in the area.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
