SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police clear crash on Ashley Phosphate Road in N. Charleston

A crash on Ashley Phosphate Road Monday morning has one eastbound lane closed.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Ashley Phosphate Road Monday morning that had one eastbound lane closed has been cleared.

North Charleston Police tweeted about the crash just before 5 a.m. Monday.

A large law enforcement presence could be seen in the area.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic is at a standstill after a vehicle...
Crash cleared on I-26 eastbound
The Beaufort Police Department has charged a woman with murder and possession of a weapon...
Beaufort Police charge woman in her roommate’s murder
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened...
Troopers: One killed in early-morning vehicle crash in Williamsburg County
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting out of the town of Andrews.
Georgetown County deputies investigating late night shooting

Latest News

For the first time Johns Island residents will have a city council member represented in the...
Johns Island hears from city council candidates
For the first time Johns Island residents will have a city council member represented in the...
VIDEO: Johns Island hears from city council candidates
A crash on Ashley Phosphate Road Monday morning has one eastbound lane closed.
VIDEO: Crash closes lanes on Ashley Phosphate Road in N. Charleston
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic is at a standstill after a vehicle...
Crash cleared on I-26 eastbound