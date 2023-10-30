FIRST ALERT: Vehicle crash on I-26 eastbound impacts traffic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic is at a standstill after a vehicle crash on I-26 eastbound on Sunday night.

Dispatch says the crash happened on I-26 eastbound at mile marker 205.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.