FIRST ALERT: Vehicle crash on I-26 eastbound impacts traffic
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic is at a standstill after a vehicle crash on I-26 eastbound on Sunday night.
Dispatch says the crash happened on I-26 eastbound at mile marker 205.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
