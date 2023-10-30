Haley files for SC Republican primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Nikki Haley has formally filed paperwork to enter the Republican primary in her home state of South Carolina.

She visited the Statehouse on Monday, where her career took off, for a signing ceremony. Haley starts this week with new momentum after a poll in Iowa has her tied for second with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But both Haley and DeSantis are far behind former President Donald Trump. Haley and DeSantis are vying to show they can consolidate voters open to a Trump alternative.

Haley told reporters that she thinks by South Carolina’s Feb. 24 primary, she can “finish it.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.