Johns Island candidates to participate in voter forum

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live on Johns Island will get a chance to ask questions of the candidates who want to represent them on Charleston City Council Monday night.

The Johns Island candidate forum is taking place at Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach on Brownswood Road.

This forum is to allow voters to hear from Stephanie Hodges, Bill Antonucci and Jim McBride, the candidates running for the rezoned District 3. The new district will for the first time give a majority of Johns Island representation on Charleston City Council.

Live 5 anchor Ann McGill will serve as moderator of the forum.

The forum begins at 6 p.m.

Organizers say they expect a large crowd to attend. Johns Island has a population of almost 22,000 and is growing. Development and roads are expected to be hot topics at the forum.

