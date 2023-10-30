Johns Island hears from city council candidates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time Johns Island residents will have a city council member represented in the city of Charleston.

The nonprofit Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach will host a civic engagement today that will allow the community to engage with candidates running for District 3.

Organizers say residents have felt underserved and unrepresented over the past 10 years as Johns Island has seen extensive growth.

The John’s Island City Council Candidate Forum will provide a space for community members to come together and actively participate in the democratic process.

The candidates running for redistricted District 3 are Stephanie Hodges, Bill Antonucci, and Jim McBride.

They will be in attendance to share their platforms, discuss key issues and address the concerns of the community.

Attendees will get to write in questions and each candidate will get a minute and a half to answer questions with a 30-second rebuttal to those questions.

This new district covers mostly all of Johns Island, and Johns Island residents.

Jermaine Husser, Executive Director of Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach says the community is looking forward to this event.

“The community has been excited that we’ve created a space for them to come in and have their voice heard so we expect a large crowd to be here because this is going to be historic again this is the first time that Johns Island is going to be represented on council and we just wanted to be a part of that”, Husser said.

Husser explains some of the key issues that will be discussed at the forum.

“Definitely infrastructure getting on and off the island is tough and we can tell that it’s been neglected the decision making in the city has not favored Johns Island and also transportation, lack of transportation, getting to and from the city and to other areas where they need to go make your doctor’s appointment, and other appointments that are important it’s difficult to do that”, Husser said.

The Council Candidate Forum is tonight at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach located at 1684 Brownswood Rd on Johns Island.

Last year, the City of Charleston underwent a redistricting process.

Before the process, Johns Island was part of a larger district in West Ashley because it did not have a large enough population to be its own district

The event will be moderated by Live 5 News anchor Ann McGill.

