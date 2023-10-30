Magnolia development continues on 140 acres in neck of Charleston Peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City leaders, environmental experts and landowners of the Magnolia tract in the neck of the Charleston Peninsula to celebrate the first steps of the project to redevelop the old industrial land into a multi-use complex.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also presented the Region 4 Excellence in Site Reuse Award to Koppers, Co. Inc. for their work on the land. The land was previously a creosote wood-preserving facility. It was once considered contaminated and in need of rehabilitation before it could be used again. The land was classified as Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act cleanups and several South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Brownfields parcels.

The 140 acres upland from the Ashley River at Milford Street will include a hotel, residences, offices, retail shops and restaurants. The EPA, SCDHEC, Highland Resources, and the City of Charleston are collaborating to turn the site back into a productive re-use site.

The first phase, projected to cost between $500 and $700 million.

