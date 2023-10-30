SC Lottery
Man charged for pistol-whipping N. Charleston hotel employee

North Charleston Police have charged a man who is accused of assaulting a hotel employee with a gun.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has set bond for a man charged with assaulting a North Charleston hotel employee with a gun.

Antonio Lakeith Taylor, 38, is charged with second-degree assault and battery, pointing and presenting a firearm and providing false information to police, according to jail records.

Police responded to a hotel on Northside Drive Thursday night at approximately 10:15 p.m., an incident report states.

When they arrived, they saw Taylor standing outside the hotel in the parking lot and the victim identified Taylor as the person who assaulted him, the report states.

The victim told officers Taylor approached him and asked for a beer, and when the victim said he did not have one, he said Taylor went backto his room and returned with a gun, which Taylor used to pistol whip the victim in the head.

Police obtained a search warrant for Taylor’s room but did not find the firearm.

Police say Taylor provided a false name while he was detained and being questioned. Police say they learned his real name after they conducted the search of his room.

A judge set bond at $25,000 each on the assault and battery and pointing and presenting a firearm charge, jail records state.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

