SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Motorcyclist killed in Sunday night I-26 crash

By Pilar Briggs and Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle collision on I-26 Sunday night.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of I-26 just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 208.

Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the crash involved two vehicles and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was killed in the collision.

The driver of a 2012 Nissan was heading east on I-26 when it ran into the back of the other vehicle, a 2008 Honda, and the motorcyclist, Tidwell said.

The collision caused the Honda to hit the concrete barrier.

A person in the Honda was taken to an area hospital.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The Beaufort Police Department has charged a woman with murder and possession of a weapon...
Beaufort Police charge woman in her roommate’s murder
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened...
Troopers: One killed in early-morning vehicle crash in Williamsburg County
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting out of the town of Andrews.
Georgetown County deputies investigating late night shooting

Latest News

Construction is set to begin Monday on a pedestrian bridge connecting West Ashley with the...
Construction set to begin on Ashley River Crossing
Construction is set to begin Monday on a pedestrian bridge connecting West Ashley with the...
VIDEO: Construction set to begin on Ashley River Crossing
For the first time Johns Island residents will have a city council member represented in the...
Johns Island hears from city council candidates
For the first time Johns Island residents will have a city council member represented in the...
VIDEO: Johns Island hears from city council candidates