Motorcyclist killed in Sunday night I-26 crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle collision on I-26 Sunday night.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of I-26 just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 208.

Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the crash involved two vehicles and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was killed in the collision.

The driver of a 2012 Nissan was heading east on I-26 when it ran into the back of the other vehicle, a 2008 Honda, and the motorcyclist, Tidwell said.

The collision caused the Honda to hit the concrete barrier.

A person in the Honda was taken to an area hospital.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

