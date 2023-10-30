Police search for truck in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

2NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has released images of a vehicle similar to the one they are searching for in a Friday night hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian.

The crash happened on Remount Road at Corner Avenue at approximately 8:33 p.m. Friday.

Police are searching for a 2002 to 2008 Ford F-150, either a quad-cab or extended cab with aftermarket HID headlights, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. The vehicle is believed to be either dark blue or black, two-tone with a toolbox or large cooler in the truckbed.

Police provided an image of a truck similar to the one believed to be involved.

North Charleston Police released an image of a truck similar to the one they are searching for in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Friday night.

The larger image shown is the actual truck caught on surveillance footage, Jacobs said. The smaller image is similar in color to the truck they are looking for.

Investigators say the truck struck a pedestrian and left the scene of the crash. The pedestrian later died from their injuries.

Anyone who has information on the crash is asked to call the North Charleston Police Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

