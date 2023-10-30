Report: Man charged after leading police on chase with 4-year-old in front seat

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man is facing charges after leading police on a chase with his 4-year-old child who was unrestrained in the front seat.

Deqhonso Zephaniah Scott, 28, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a weapon, child endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and receiving stolen goods.

North Charleston Police said just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, they saw an SUV driving erratically on Dorchester Road.

A police report states the officer attempted a traffic stop and the driver sped up and almost collided with the vehicle in front of him.

The driver dropped a bag from the window that later tested positive for THC before continuing down Rocky Mount Road at a high rate of speed and going behind some townhomes at the end of the road, the report states.

The vehicle eventually got stuck between a fence and a house but Scott was able to put the vehicle in reverse, the report states. The SUV then got stuck in a ditch allowing officers to make an arrest.

Officers located a gun that appeared to have been thrown from the vehicle that came back as stolen, the report states.

Scott was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center but has since been released on a $125,000 bond.

