Rocco Adrian steps down as head football coach at Wando

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rocco Adrian has resigned as the head football coach at Wando High School a school official confirmed on Monday morning.

Adrian spent four seasons as the Warriors head coach going 8-28 overall and 2-14 in Region play.

“We will forever be grateful to Coach Adrian for all he has done for the program over the last four years” Principal Chas Coker said in a letter sent out to members of the team that was obtained by Live 5 News. “He led with character and integrity while the number of football players in the program increased in each of the seasons he was head coach.”

Coker said assistant coach James Bell will serve as the interim head coach until a replacement is found.

Adrian spent several seasons as a college assistant before coming to Wando. He worked at Gardner-Webb, North Greenville and Furman before he joined the Warriors staff under Jimmy Noonan.

Wando becomes the first opening of this high school football offseason.

