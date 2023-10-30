SC gas prices see 5 cent drop over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina have fallen 4.6 cents to an average of $3.02 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 stations in the state.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 24.4 cents per gallon less than a month ago and stand 19.5 cents per gallon lower than one year ago.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest station in the state was priced at $2.69 while the most expensive was $3.79 a difference of $1.10 per gallon.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas as of Monday morning was at a station in North Charleston selling gas for $2.79.

Click here to find the cheapest gas in your neck of the woods.

“Average gasoline prices have fallen for a sixth straight week in nearly every state, with the national average now at its lowest level since March,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “The West Coast has been home to some of the largest declines, with California seeing an impressive 80-cent drop in the last four weeks, dispelling the myth that prices don’t fall as fast as they go up. In this case, they have gone down(sic) extremely quickly, a trend that will see Arizona fall back below $4 this week. Nevada could join the sub-$4 club by Thanksgiving, and some stations in California will soon see a three-handle price return. For now, I believe we could see a further 10-20 cent drop in the national average in the weeks ahead, but any jolt in the delicate Middle East still holds the potential to disrupt the drop we’re seeing.”

Nationally, the average price per gallon fell 5.3 cents per gallon to an average of $3.45 per gallon.

The national average is down 36.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 27.4 cents per gallon lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average for a gallon of diesel also saw a decline falling 3.4 cents to $4.43 per gallon.

