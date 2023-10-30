Strong cold front to bring a wild temperature swing over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will make its way through the Lowcountry on Halloween taking our temperatures from the 80s today to the 30s by Thursday morning.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Warm. Near Record High. High 85.

HALLOWEEN: Increasing Clouds. Showers Possible Late. High 78.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Much Cooler. High 58.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 62.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 72.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76.

