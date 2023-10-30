SC Lottery
Strong cold front to bring a wild temperature swing over the next few days!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will make its way through the Lowcountry on Halloween taking our temperatures from the 80s today to the 30s by Thursday morning.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Warm. Near Record High. High 85.

HALLOWEEN: Increasing Clouds. Showers Possible Late. High 78.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Much Cooler. High 58.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 62.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 72.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

