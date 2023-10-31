Deputies: 1 dead after Berkeley County dog attack

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed it is investigating a fatality following a dog attack in Moncks Corner.

Deputies responded at approximately 4:40 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Ayers Drive off of Old Whitesville Road, Dep. Carli Drayton said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

Deputies have not yet said what type of dog may be involved or whether they have captured the animal.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

