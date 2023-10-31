Charleston Co. Library reopens Mt. Pleasant branch

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library system re-opened the renovated Village Library in Mount Pleasant on Monday.

The facility underwent long-term rebuilding, a process that has been going on for a calendar year as part of the ongoing project to build new libraries and renovate existing branches across the county.

The branch got a refreshed interior with a new paint job, new carpet and new furniture.

Chief Deputy Director John Walden said the new library will also host many new opportunities for the community.

“We’re very excited. We’ve opened up the space, we’ve really modernized it,” he said. “There is good Wi-Fi in the building. We have Chromebooks, computers, popular materials collections. The beauty of this building to is we get deliveries five days a week which means you can have access to hundreds and thousands of items and it can be here within 24 to 48 hours.”

The library system is encouraging Charleston County residents to take part in the new facility and all it has to offer as well as signing up for a new library library card.

