SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Co. Library reopens Mt. Pleasant branch

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library system re-opened the renovated Village Library in Mount Pleasant on Monday.

The facility underwent long-term rebuilding, a process that has been going on for a calendar year as part of the ongoing project to build new libraries and renovate existing branches across the county.

The branch got a refreshed interior with a new paint job, new carpet and new furniture.

Chief Deputy Director John Walden said the new library will also host many new opportunities for the community.

“We’re very excited. We’ve opened up the space, we’ve really modernized it,” he said. “There is good Wi-Fi in the building. We have Chromebooks, computers, popular materials collections. The beauty of this building to is we get deliveries five days a week which means you can have access to hundreds and thousands of items and it can be here within 24 to 48 hours.”

The library system is encouraging Charleston County residents to take part in the new facility and all it has to offer as well as signing up for a new library library card.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic is at a standstill after a vehicle...
Motorcyclist killed in Sunday night I-26 crash
A man was killed after his vehicle left the roadway, struck a high-voltage power line, split in...
1 killed after losing control of vehicle during police chase
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Three people are facing charges after allegedly stabbing a Walmart employee and stealing...
3 arrested in connection with stabbing of Folly Rd. Walmart employee
The Beaufort Police Department has charged a woman with murder and possession of a weapon...
Beaufort Police charge woman in her roommate’s murder

Latest News

More than a half-million dollars of funding from the state’s budget is helping expand the...
Charleston Co. sheriff announces funding for jail education programs
Deqhonso Zephaniah Scott, 28, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful...
Report: Man charged after leading police on chase with 4-year-old in front seat
North Charleston Police have released a surveillance still showing the actual truck and a stock...
Police search for truck in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Leaders broke ground Monday on the Ashley River Crossing pedestrian bridge that will connect...
Charleston holds groundbreaking on Ashley River Crossing pedestrian bridge
Mother Tammy Brown says if she could tell her son, Armien Jones Jr., anything, she would tell...
‘Nobody’s speaking up’: N. Charleston mom seeks answers months after son, daughter shot