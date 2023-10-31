Charleston Co. Schools to announce acceleration school ratings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The Charleston County School District is taking big steps to help students thrive and is asking parents to get involved.

The district will host a series of parent and community meetings to talk about the progress of acceleration schools.

At these meetings, parents will also be provided resources to ensure continued success.

CCSD is committed to moving several schools off that list, and they’ve already made progress with some schools now rated as average or good.

Over the course of three weeks parents, district staff, and community members are invited to hear about the academic progress happening in Acceleration Schools and the strategies school officials are using to ensure students continue to grow and succeed.

The plan is to increase the number of students reading at grade level in the fifth grade, particularly black and brown students, from 25% to over 60% by 2027.

In South Carolina, priority schools are those that haven’t met the standards of excellence, being labeled as unsatisfactory or below average.

CCSD is committed to moving what they call “priority schools” off that list.

Here is a list of acceleration schools:

Morningside Middle

Stono Park Elementary

Norman Charleston Elementary

Hunley Park Elementary

Mitchell Elementary

Chicora Elementary

W.B. Goodwin Elementary

Mary Ford Elementary

Pepper Hill Elementary

Burke High School

Simmons-Pinckney Middle

Here is a list of transformations schools:

Pinehurst Elementary

Fierson Elementary

Dunston Elementary

A.C. Corcoran Elementary

Sanders Clyde Elementary

North Charleston Creative Arts

Ladson Elementary School

The district is even providing incentives for educators to remain in these priority schools.

Jacqueline Haynes, Associate Superintendent of Acceleration Schools for CCSD, wants students to know that they are not alone in this process.

“Students need to believe in themselves that they can do the work we set high expectations so that students can reach them. We will help them get there”, Haynes said. “They don’t have to get to those high expectations on their own. We call that scaffolding if we need to start at the lowest level in order to get you to the high level, then we will do that”.

All three meetings will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the following days:

Nov 1 at Burke High School, 244 President Street, Charleston, SC 29403

Nov. 9 at Pepperhill Elementary School, 3300 Creola Road, North Charleston, SC 29420

Nov. 14 at North Charleston Elementary School, 4921 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405

The documentary “The Right to Read” will be shown, offering insights into the importance of literacy. There will be discussions and interaction, with your input guiding the next steps.

The meetings will also address high-quality instructional materials in schools, like ELA and math curricula.

Haynes talks about what parents can do to ensure the success of their children.

“There’s so many things parents can do that they sometimes may take for granted or they don’t feel that that’s something that helps having conversations with your child every day about how school is going, going through vocabulary words with them, reading to them, or reading with them”, Haynes said.

No matter which school your child attends, you’re encouraged to attend these meetings. There will be a dinner for families, Spanish and sign language translators and childcare available.

