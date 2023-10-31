Charleston Co. sheriff announces funding for jail education programs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than a half-million dollars of funding from the state’s budget is helping expand the education program at the Charleston County jail.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano and a group of state lawmakers announced nearly $600,000 for the Al Cannon Detention Center’s education programming.

Graziano says every inmate who has started the program is required to finish and that it has a 100 percent graduation rate.

“This is the best part: 100% of the graduates that have left this facility are thriving and they have not reoffended,” she said. “We follow them. They have not reoffended. They have not been rearrested and they’re doing great in this community.”

Before this funding, the program received no funding from the department’s budget or any grants and solely ran off of partnerships within the community.

Graziano says the program is unique not just to South Carolina, but the entire country. She said the program recently received national recognition in the nation’s capital.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.