Charleston holds groundbreaking on Ashley River Crossing pedestrian bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction will start soon on a massive Charleston project years in the making.

Crews broke ground Monday on the pedestrian bridge that will connect West Ashley and Downtown Charleston.

The idea for the $74 million project began about 14 years ago. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg says the project is a major improvement to accessibility in the city.

“The Ashley River Crossing is a nationally significant transportation initiative that demonstrates the value of creating livable and connected communities,” he said.

The City of Charleston is contributing around $13 million, with the rest of the money coming from Charleston County, MUSC, and other state and federal sources.

Charleston Moves Executive Director Katie Zimmerman said the connection will bridge a major gap in equitable mobility.

“When everyone works together when we all get together and are determined to solve a problem,” she said. “When we are determined to prioritize what is most important thing to the community, which is safe and affordable, and equitable mobility.”

Final designs are underway on the new pedestrian bridge that will connect West Ashley to Downtown Charleston. Federal officials say the Crossing is historic in that it will swing to the side instead of opening up like a drawbridge.

“This is a massive, massive step forward and it’s setting an example statewide and regionally so that human beings can get around where they need to go and not do it fearfully,” Zimmerman said.

Tecklenburg said a portion of the project still needs to be designed.

A substantial amount of the project is expected to be complete in 2027.

