Charleston widow pleads for community’s help to solve husband’s murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Less than two months after a shooting took her husband’s life, a Charleston woman is asking the neighborhood to come together and share any information to help solve the case.

Bryant Lymont Powell was 51 years old when he was fatally shot at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 13 along Drake Street near South Street. His widow, Yolenda Shine-Powell, describes him as the love of her life. She says he leaves behind a loving family.

“They not only just took the man they took the grandfather, uncle, cousin. They took my happily ever after,” Shine-Powell says.

She says Powell was well-known in the community for his window-washing business and his generous spirit.

“His father was a window washer, and he said he wanted to be a window washer,” she says. “Although he was an electrician by trade, he still wants to be known as the window washer.”

Powell left behind a daughter and multiple grandchildren he often spent time with. Shine-Powell says her husband was a giver to his neighborhood, community and even to strangers.

“It’s just sad he lost his life to, probably, someone who he thought he could trust because he was very trustworthy of people. Sometimes our arguments came up that he poured himself out to the community,” Shine-Powell says. “That’s what happened to be his demise and I just wish that the community now can stand up for him like he would stand up for them and come together because I know somebody heard something. I know somebody knew something.”

She describes her husband as a kind and loyal person, who would carry his signature red window-washing bucket as he worked from downtown to North Charleston. She says he would often take time on his break to talk to the people where he worked and get to know the market vendors, buskers in Marion Square and people at the bus stop.

“He opened all doors for me and for all ladies – opened and closed them. Some guys just open them and forget to close it, but he opened it and he closed. And I say he’s still opening doors for me right now because it makes me strong so I can stand up and be a voice for him because he’s not here. And I know he would do it for me,” Shine-Powell says.

She is planning a candlelight vigil and balloon release on Nov. 13 on Drake Street to honor and remember his life. She invited any neighbors and friends to come show their love, share memories or even take the opportunity to share what they may have heard the night of his death.

“I just don’t want his death to go in vain,” she says. “He was a good person.”

Charleston Police say this case is an open and very active investigation. They are eager to hear any tips about activity in the area of Drake Steet the week of Sept. 13.

“If anybody heard anything, even on the 12th of September, in the daytime in the nighttime, it can be the smallest thing, but it might be big to me,” she says.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-577-7434 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

