Coroner identifies Charleston man killed in weekend crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a Charleston man died in an early-morning crash Saturday.

Jose Carloa Alvarado Sanchez, 37, died at approximately 1:30 a.m. at the scene of the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Sanchez died from injuries he suffered in the crash, which happened in the 1000 block of Highway 78.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

