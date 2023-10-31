SC Lottery
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in hit-and-run; Police search for truck

North Charleston Police have released images of a vehicle similar to the one they are searching for in a Friday night hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
2NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Charleston man who died from injuries from a hit-and-run crash Friday night in North Charleton.

Anibal Agustin Aguilar Gomez, 53, died at 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning, approximately four hours after the crash happened, from blunt force injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

North Charleston Police say the crash, which involved a 2002 to 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck, occurred on Remound Road at Corner Avenue at approximately 8:33 p.m. Friday.

Police released a surveillance image showing the actual truck and a stock photo of a similar truck for reference on Monday afternoon. Investigators say the truck is dark blue or black and has either a quad-cab or extended cab with aftermarket HID headlights. The truck may be two-tone and equipped with a toolbox or large cooler in the truckbed, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

North Charleston Police have released a surveillance still showing the actual truck and a stock photo (lower right) of a similar truck in the Friday night hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.(North Charleston Police)

The larger image shown is the actual truck caught on surveillance footage, Jacobs said. The smaller image is similar in color to the truck they are looking for.

Investigators say the truck struck Gomez and left the scene of the crash.

Anyone who has information on the crash is asked to call the North Charleston Police Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

