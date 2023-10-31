High school boys volleyball playoff scores (10/30)

SC Lottery
The Bishop England Battling Bishops will play for a state title on Thursday.
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry boys volleyball team punched their ticket to the inaugural South Carolina High School League boys volleyball state championship game on Monday night. The Bishop England Battling Bishops will play for a state title on Thursday.

Boys volleyball

4A - Lower State Finals

Bishop England 3, Beckham 2 - The Battling Bishops come back from down 2-0 to defeat the Bengals, 3-2. Bishop England will face Catawba Ridge High School in the 4A State Championship on Thursday at Dreher High School in Columbia.

The Beckham Bengals finish the season with a 17-2 record.

5A - Lower State Finals

Carolina Forest 3, Cane Bay 0 - The Cobras season comes to an end in the 5A Lower State Championship. The Cobras finish the season with a 17-3 record.

