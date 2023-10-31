Man arrested after N. Charleston chase was on bond in murder case, records state

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who has previously been charged with murder is facing multiple new charges after leading North Charleston Police on a foot chase Saturday.

Corwin Manigault, 24, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and driving under suspension, according to jail records.

North Charleston Police attempted to stop Manigault on Rivers Avenue on Saturday, an incident report states.

Police say he pulled behind a building on Rivers Avenue, got out the car and ran from the officer. During the chase, police say he threw a bag that contained a scale and more than 40 grams of a white powdery substance.

After officers caught up with him, the searched his vehicle and found a Glock 22 handgun. Police also determined he was driving with a suspended license, the incident report states.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a cut to the hand when he jumped a fence prior to being booked at the Charleston County jail, police say.

Court records show Manigualt was out on bond in a Charleston murder case at the time after a judge denied a motion to revoke his bond on July 15, 2022.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

