N. Charleston neighbors concerned about I-26 exposure from nearby development

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Frequent travelers on I-26 may be noticing a few changes as workers are clearing out trees to make room for the Palmetto Commerce Interchange Project.

Charleston County leaders say the goal would be to mitigate traffic and commute times by building an interchange between Ashley Phosphate Road and University Boulevard.

Several North Charleston homeowners say it has made their daily routines unbearable.

“They took away what little foliage we have, they’ve got to do something. This is just insulting to say this is fine,” neighbor Steve Miller says.

Miller, like many in the neighborhoods lining I-26, has lived in the area with his wife for decades.

Homeowners say the neighborhood has become a safe space for those aging in place.

“I’m getting near retirement. The idea of having to move to get away from this. I shouldn’t have to,” Miller says.

The group has been pushing for noise barriers for decades. Homeowners worry how direct exposure to the interstate could impact nearby families in the long term.

“Road noise is one of the most debilitating things that can happen to a person who is resting, our just sitting around enjoying their backyard or back porch,” North Charleston City Councilmember and neighbor Virginia Jamison says.

“As they build this ramp up, it’s going to elevate the trucks going up there, diesel fumes,” North Charleston homeowner Bill Knippenberg says. “It’s going to envelop all those houses.”

Neighbors say with the hard work they have done to afford their “forever homes,” it is not easy to get up and leave.

“I’m asking myself, where would I go?” Jamison says. “What would I do if I didn’t have this comfort spot?”

The group says they have been in communication with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and local officials in attempts to achieve a barrier of any kind.

Charleston County released a statement on the project itself, claiming they will be planning public meetings to provide updates and answer questions in the next coming months.

The Palmetto Commerce Interchange Project began construction in August of 2023 and the goal is to be done by early 2026.

