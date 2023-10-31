‘Nobody’s speaking up’: N. Charleston mom seeks answers months after son, daughter shot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry mother is seeking action from police and local leaders after her son was killed and her daughter was shot outside of a North Charleston business back in June.

Armien Jones Jr., 19, was shot and killed on June 8 at the A-1 Food Store at 4016 Dorchester Road

His sister and two others were also injured that night.

On that night in June, Tammy Brown received the phone call that one of her children was at MUSC after being shot in the eye and the other was never coming home. She says her life changed forever.

“I can still visualize my son being on that ground,” Brown says. “Every time I pass it, I get a visual of my son, my 19-year-old, on the ground for hours.”

A massive response from the community followed in the coming weeks with many local leaders and officials calling on the A-1 Food Store to shut down, calling it a hub for crime in the area for years.

“Everybody was saying they wanted them shut down. Even if anyone was shut down today, tomorrow, that still will not bring my son back,” Brown says. “I want them to be accountable and what they done.”

Charleston County Dispatch has responded to 430 911 calls at the food store since 2021.

But since then, Brown says the calls for action have slowed down.

“The support that you did have, and the activists that were there, they’re all gone,” she adds. “It’s like you feel like you have to pick up the pieces by yourself.”

Brown says as the months go on and no suspects or arrests have been made by the North Charleston Police Department, she wants her son’s killers to be held accountable.

“It’s a lot to deal with; it’s no answers and I have lots of questions,” she says. “The questions I have probably won’t even bring a little bit of peace back, but at least it’s something.”

“There’s a killer or killers roaming the streets that know that they killed my son, and nobody’s speaking up; that’s my problem,” Brown adds.

The North Charleston Police Department released a brief statement on the case:

Through our investigation, which has been extensive, several persons of interest have been identified.

“I want to really know if they’re really, really working on this case as hard as I want them to be working on,” Brown says.

Her 18-year-old daughter who was shot in the eye on June 8 is now attending college. Brown says she is extremely proud of her for still pursuing her dreams after the tragedy.

She says she knows what she would tell her son if he was still here.

“I want to tell my son keep pushing. I wanted to see what life had for him,” Brown says. “He wasn’t a bad kid, he worked and was very protective of his sisters and brothers.”

