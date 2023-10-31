SC Lottery
Order affirms prison calls of Colleton Co. murder suspect are public information

A judge ruled in favor of Live 5 News in a hearing Oct. 24, 2023, deciding that the jail calls...
A judge ruled in favor of Live 5 News in a hearing Oct. 24, 2023, deciding that the jail calls of a Colleton County man facing 21 charges are public information.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a hearing last week, a judge has signed an official order ruling the jail calls of a Colleton County man are public information.

Ryan Lenard Manigo is facing charges after six people were found dead following a house fire July 2 in the Green Pond community.

This comes after Live 5 News and other media outlets filed requests for Ryan Manigo’s communications and received pushback from his representation.

Judge Robert Bonds ruled that the Colleton and Claredon County sheriff’s offices were public bodies. Under the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act, “a person has the right to inspect, copy or receive an electronic transmission of any public record of a public body” with some exceptions.

Manigo’s calls made after his arrest were requested but his attorneys argued in court that because they were recorded by a third-party service, that they were not public record.

In the order, the court disagreed.

Despite using a third party to record and maintain jail calls, Bonds ruled that the calls were still public record and releasable.

Manigo’s calls must be released no later than 30 days from the date of the order.

