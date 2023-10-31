SC Lottery
Police release new details, pictures of truck in deadly hit-and-run

North Charleston Police have released images of a vehicle similar to the one they are searching for in a Friday night hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
2NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have released new details about a truck they are calling a vehicle of interest in a Friday night hit and run that killed a Charleston man.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2003 Ford F150 SuperCrew with aftermarket HID headlights, a large toolbox in the truck bed and running boards, according to a new release from the agency. The truck has South Carolina license plate WGH199 and the truck is expected to have damage to the right front side along with the undercarriage, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Police say the crash occurred on Remound Road at Corner Avenue at approximately 8:33 p.m. Friday. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the victim as 53-year-old Anibal Agustin Aguilar Gomez. O’Neal said Gomez died at 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning, approximately four hours after the crash happened, from blunt force injuries.

The latest images released on Tuesday show the actual vehicle of interest, police say, including the license plate of the vehicle.

North Charleston Police are looking for a 2003 Ford F150 SuperCrew truck in connection to a...
North Charleston Police are looking for a 2003 Ford F150 SuperCrew truck in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a 53-year-old Charleston man Friday night.(North Charleston Police)

Investigators say the truck struck Gomez and left the scene of the crash.

Anyone who has information on the crash is asked to call the North Charleston Police Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

