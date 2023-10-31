SC Lottery
Second arrest made in Hanahan shooting that killed two brothers

Hanahan Police responded to a home in the 5800 block of Robinson Street at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday.
Hanahan Police responded to a home in the 5800 block of Robinson Street at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have made a second arrest in the murder of two brothers at a Hanahan apartment complex.

Hanahan Police announced on Monday that a second juvenile had been arrested in connection with the shooting that killed 32-year-old Richmond Fishburne and 30-year-old Dominique Fishburne.

Hanahan Police Chief Rick Gebhardt said the second suspect was charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful possession of a pistol.

Officers responded to South Point Apartments on Murray Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 and located an apartment with an open door.

Officers smelled gunpowder in the apartment and located two men who had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Another juvenile was arrested on Oct. 11. They are also facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

