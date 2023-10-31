Spotty showers for trick-or-treat, chilly weather arrives Wednesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will push through the area this morning initiating some pretty significant changes to our Lowcountry weather!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Showers Possible Late. High 78.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 58.

THURSDAY: Cold Start. Sunny Sky. High 62.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 70.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 77.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 76.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.