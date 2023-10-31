Spotty showers for trick-or-treat, chilly weather arrives Wednesday!
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will push through the area this morning initiating some pretty significant changes to our Lowcountry weather!
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Showers Possible Late. High 78.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 58.
THURSDAY: Cold Start. Sunny Sky. High 62.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 70.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 77.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 76.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.