Stall parts ways with head football coach Benjamin Lailson

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - RB Stall high school is in search of a new head football coach.

Athletic Director Michelle Wilson confirmed on Tuesday morning that the school parted ways with head coach Benjamin Lailson on Monday.

Lailson spent 2 seasons with the Warriors going 2-17 overall. He helped the program break a 22 game losing streak in their season opener in 2023 with a win over Burke.

“We are looking forward to continuing our efforts toward building one of the most competitive programs in the state.” Wilson said in a statement to Live 5 News.

Lailson played at Charleston Southern and he would go on to become the defensive coordinator at Timberland under Art Craig where he was part of state championship teams in 2011 and 2014.

He spent 2021 as the defensive coordinator at Philip Simmons where he helped the Iron Horses win their first ever region title.

Stall becomes the 2nd school in the Lowcountry to have an opening for a head football coach. They join Wando who saw head coach Rocco Adrian step down on Monday.

