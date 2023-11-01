SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

80-foot Norway spruce gets the nod as Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, will be cut down next week

FILE: People photograph the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in New...
FILE: People photograph the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in New York.(Julia Nikhinson | AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An 80-foot-tall (24-meter) Norway spruce from the Binghamton area has been selected as this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and will be cut down and trucked to New York City next week, Rockefeller Center officials announced Wednesday.

The tree will be cut on Nov. 9 in Vestal, New York, and will arrive at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan on Nov. 11, the officials said.

After it’s wrapped in more than 50,000 lights and crowned with a star, the tree will be lighted during a live television broadcast on Nov. 29. It will be on display until Jan. 13, 2024.

The Rockefeller Center tree is one of New York City’s most popular holiday attractions, drawing throngs of admirers every year.

Vestal is about 190 miles (306 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded at approximately 4:40 p.m. to the Pleasant Oak Mobile Home Park in the area...
1 dead in ‘unprovoked’ Moncks Corner dog attack, deputies say
North Charleston Police are looking for a 2003 Ford F150 SuperCrew truck in connection to a...
Police release new details, pictures of truck in deadly hit-and-run
A man was killed after his vehicle left the roadway, struck a high-voltage power line, split in...
Coroner identifies man killed after losing control of vehicle during police chase
Hanahan Police responded to a home in the 5800 block of Robinson Street at approximately 10...
Second arrest made in Hanahan shooting that killed two brothers
Mother Tammy Brown says if she could tell her son, Armien Jones Jr., anything, she would tell...
‘Nobody’s speaking up’: N. Charleston mom seeks answers months after son, daughter shot

Latest News

Walterboro police need your help finding a stolen truck, and those who are responsible for...
VIDEO: Walterboro Police search for 2 in connection with stolen truck
Walter Police are searching for two in connection with a stolen truck.
Walterboro Police search for 2 in connection with stolen truck
This Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 image shows part of the HealthCare.gov website. The time to shop...
Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace opens for enrollment
Zoe Kravitz (left) and Channing Tatum (right) attend the 2nd annual Kering Foundation's Caring...
Actors Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged
When "Tillson" was found in downtown Charleston at the beginning of October he had a deep,...
Dog found with maggot-infested wound healed enough for adoption