SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Agreement among 26 SC colleges to make transferring credits easier

The agreement is part of a plan to allow transfer students to get their degrees and graduate on time.
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Commission on Higher Education announced a widespread agreement Tuesday by more than two dozen colleges and universities across South Carolina.

The agreement is part of a plan to allow transfer students to get their degrees and graduate on time. As much as 60 percent of students transfer some type of credit during college, according to The John N. Gardner Institute.

“Students today may attend and earn college credit at more than one institution of higher education, either in-person, through online courses, and early college opportunities such as dual enrollment or Advance Placement courses,” the agreement states. “Because so many students now earn college credit from multiple sources their unprecedented mobility means we must share the responsibility for their success.”

The agreement makes it less likely that students will have to do duplicate courses, which could reduce the cost of going to school.

The following colleges and universities signed the agreement:

  • Central Carolina Technical College
  • The Citadel
  • Coastal Carolina University
  • The College of Charleston
  • Denmark Technical College
  • Florence-Darlington Technical College
  • Francis Marion University
  • Greenville Technical College
  • Horry-Georgetown Technical College
  • Lander University
  • Medical University of South Carolina
  • Northeastern Technical College
  • Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College
  • South Carolina State University
  • Technical College of the Lowcountry
  • Trident Technical College
  • The University of South Carolina Aiken
  • The University of South Carolina Beaufort
  • The University of South Carolina Lancaster
  • The University of South Carolina Salkehatchie
  • The University of South Carolina Sumter
  • The University of South Carolina Union
  • The University of South Carolina Upstate
  • USC Palmetto College
  • Williamsburg Technical College
  • Winthrop University

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded at approximately 4:40 p.m. to the Pleasant Oak Mobile Home Park in the area...
1 dead in ‘unprovoked’ Moncks Corner dog attack, deputies say
North Charleston Police are looking for a 2003 Ford F150 SuperCrew truck in connection to a...
Police release new details, pictures of truck in deadly hit-and-run
A man was killed after his vehicle left the roadway, struck a high-voltage power line, split in...
Coroner identifies man killed after losing control of vehicle during police chase
Hanahan Police responded to a home in the 5800 block of Robinson Street at approximately 10...
Second arrest made in Hanahan shooting that killed two brothers
Mother Tammy Brown says if she could tell her son, Armien Jones Jr., anything, she would tell...
‘Nobody’s speaking up’: N. Charleston mom seeks answers months after son, daughter shot

Latest News

Deputies responded at approximately 4:40 p.m. to the Pleasant Oak Mobile Home Park in the area...
1 dead in ‘unprovoked’ Moncks Corner dog attack, deputies say
A trough of low pressure has a medium chance of developing into our next system.
The season’s not over yet: System in Caribbean watched for tropical development
Demographic research was presented to the board to forecast population growth in the area to...
Dorchester Dist. 2 board holds workshop, receives research on school rezoning
As part of the new certification, DSS offices around the state now have sensory-inclusion bags...
New certification to help better serve those in SC with ‘invisible disabilities’