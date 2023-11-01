SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Baby jumpers sold at Walmart recalled after reports of children getting hurt while using

Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Center products are being recalled for potential fall and...
Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Center products are being recalled for potential fall and injury hazards.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Thousands of baby jumpers are part of a product recall due to potential fall and injury hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves about 115,000 Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers.

Consumers have been advised to immediately stop using the product as straps on the jumper can detach or break while a child is in the activity center.

Officials said the Cosco products were sold exclusively at Walmart stores and online from November 2020 through October this year for about $70.

There have been 141 reports of activity center straps detaching or breaking that have resulted in 38 minor injuries such as bruises, bumps and scratches, according to the recall.

The recalled Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers have model numbers WA105FZW and WA105GML and were manufactured in China.

Consumers are urged to contact Dorel immediately for a replacement at 877-657-9546.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed after his vehicle left the roadway, struck a high-voltage power line, split in...
Coroner identifies man killed after losing control of vehicle during police chase
North Charleston Police are looking for a 2003 Ford F150 SuperCrew truck in connection to a...
Police release new details, pictures of truck in deadly hit-and-run
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic is at a standstill after a vehicle...
Motorcyclist killed in Sunday night I-26 crash
Three people are facing charges after allegedly stabbing a Walmart employee and stealing...
3 arrested in connection with stabbing of Folly Rd. Walmart employee
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school

Latest News

A Louisiana school bus driver has resigned amid accusations that he choked a Marrero Middle...
School bus driver resigns after allegedly choking student during confrontation
Deputies responded at approximately 4:40 p.m. to the Pleasant Oak Mobile Home Park in the area...
1 dead in ‘unprovoked’ Moncks Corner dog attack, deputies say
DHS and FBI chiefs warn of increased threats to Jewish, Muslim and Arab-American communities in...
DHS, FBI: More threats to Jewish, Muslim communities
Cornell University
Suspect in custody for posting online threats about Jewish students at Cornell University