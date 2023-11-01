SC Lottery
Boy credited for helping save Colleton County home from fire

A boy and his mother are being credited for helping prevent major damage to a Colleton County home Monday afternoon.
A boy and his mother are being credited for helping prevent major damage to a Colleton County home Monday afternoon.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A boy and his mother are being credited for helping prevent major damage to a Colleton County home Monday afternoon.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says the boy and his mother were on Sidneys Road just after 6 p.m. Monday when the boy said he saw the home on fire.

The pair turned around a found flames coming from the window of the home.

The mother called 911 and tried to check on the homeowner. Firefighters said she broke the window and tried to get a response from someone in the home after a neighbor said someone should be home.

Firefighters arrived and contained the fire to the bedroom. No one was found inside the home.

Firefighters said the electrical fire caused moderate damage to the bedroom but the rest of the home and most of the items in the home were saved.

