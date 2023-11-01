Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in weekend crash on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner has identified the victim of a three-vehicle crash on I-26 Sunday.

Juan Luis Ramos Amezquita, 39, died from injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of I-26 just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 208.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the crash involved two vehicles and a motorcycle.

The driver of a 2012 Nissan was heading east on I-26 when it ran into the back of the other vehicle, a 2008 Honda, and the motorcyclist, Tidwell said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

