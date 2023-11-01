SC Lottery
Dog found with maggot-infested wound healed enough for adoption

When "Tillson" was found in downtown Charleston at the beginning of October he had a deep, maggot-infested neck wound from an embedded collar.(Charleston Animal Society)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A dog brought into Charleston Animal Society a few weeks ago is ready to find his forever home.

When “Tillson” was found in downtown Charleston at the beginning of October he had a deep, maggot-infested neck wound from an embedded collar.

The black and white dog no longer had the collar on when animal control officers found him instead the dog’s neck was crudely wrapped in a sheet, shelter officials said.

Named after the animal control officer who saved him, Tillson hasn’t stopped loving people, the shelter said.

“Aside from the initial horror at Tillson’s (named after the Animal Control Officer who saved his life) wounds, the most stand-out thing about this story was how friendly he was in spite of the immense pain Tillson had needlessly endured,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Charleston Animal Society said Tillson was around 2 years old.

