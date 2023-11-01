Dorchester Dist. 2 board holds workshop, receives research on school rezoning

DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WCSC) – The Dorchester School District Two Board of Trustees gathered Tuesday night for a board workshop to receive information on rezoning school attendance boundaries.

Working to plan growth in Dorchester County for the next ten years, the board held the meeting as part of the rezoning process that was already approved.

Demographic research was presented to the board to forecast population growth in the area to help determine where the schools should be zoned.

“We don’t want to do is make a decision and then turn around and have to modify that recommendation every year,” Dorchester School District Two Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins says. “We want to try to get some substantial evidence to help guide us.”

The need for rezoning comes with new growth and housing developments in the Ashley River area of Dorchester County.

Most of the rezoning will be for elementary schools and middle schools to relieve overcrowding. The district says the overcrowding at these locations coincides with lower enrollment in other portions of the district.

“Our primary focus right now is the elementaries,” Robbins says. “We’re very proud of the tradition of excellence we have in our community with our school district. One of the things we think is a proponent of that is that we’re able to have manageable class sizes for our teachers so that our students can get that attention they deserve.”

Some schools include Beech Hill Elementary, Sand Hill Elementary and William Reeves Elementary.

East Edisto Middle School, Ashley Ridge High School and Summerville High School are also nearing capacity.

“I know Berkeley County is growing a lot in terms of student enrollment, but what we are definitely seeing is a population shift,” Robbins adds. “One of my pledges to our board and to our community is we’ll do our very best to utilize our resources to their capacity before we go to the public for a referendum.”

Robbins says the board hopes to decide on the process by January. To view a more detailed timeline, visit the district’s website.

Opportunities for the public to ask questions and provide feedback will also be made available soon.

