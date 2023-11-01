A faith-based rehabilitation organization enhances the experience of those seeking help

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The faith-based rehabilitation organization “Changed Lives Ministry” has finally finished renovating its men’s campus after being awarded a significant grant last year.

To celebrate the new renovations the organization is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

The Changed Lives men’s campus has been a beacon of hope for those battling addiction. They were awarded a generous grant of $175,000, and the results of that funding are truly remarkable.

With this grant, they’ve paved their driveway, created beautiful landscaping, added a basketball court, a new sign and even installed a playground for visiting children on the weekends.

Additionally, they’ve enhanced security with new cameras and refurbished their old buildings to match the new ones.

This extensive renovation not only improves their facility but also enhances the experience for those seeking help.

The heart of their mission lies in transforming lives through their free faith-based rehabilitation program.

They offer support, guidance, and hope to those on the path to recovery.

Their success stories are a testament to their dedication with a 67.5% success rate based on the men and women still being sober and active in church for six months after the program.

Tommy Turpin, Director of Community Relations for Changed Lives Ministry, says community involvement is vital to the program.

“I’ve seen this this ministry go from this building being dilapidated for lack of a better term to all of this so that we continue that mission. I get excited because I know that we can overcome drug addiction in this country, but I think we’ll have to do it with a community effort everyone helping each other”, Turpin said.

Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb will be at Wednesday’s event to cut the ribbon and share a few words. He’ll be joined by Berkeley County Council members and the finance team.

Turpin shared a positive message to those battling with addiction.

”I want people to know that the same is available to them that I can show you if I can do this, I promise anyone can. I was as bad as you can be the worst of the worst and God saved me, he delivered me and now I get to help people be delivered from their drug and alcohol addictions and their families be restored”, Turpin said.

The ribbon cutting kicks off at 10 a.m. at Changed Lives Ministry located at 470 Reid Hill Rd in Moncks Corner.

The community is encouraged to join.

For those interested in volunteering or if you or someone you know is battling with addiction you can visit their website, call 843.899.4014 or email clm@homesc.com. You can find ministry updates on its Facebook page.

