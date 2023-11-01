Freeze warnings in effect for tonight!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front has pushed south of the area allowing for the coolest air so far this Fall to head our way. Chilly conditions this morning replace the mild mornings of late with temperatures in the 40s and a breeze out of the north at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts today will top out around 30 mph. Despite full sunshine today, highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With a clear sky and lighter wind tonight, lows will bottom out in the 30s inland, 40s along the coast. A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for all inland counties across the Lowcountry. We don’t expect widespread temperatures down to 32° but isolated spots are possible, especially west of 17A.

TODAY: Sunny, Chilly and Breezy. High 58.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 62.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 70.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 78.

