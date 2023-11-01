High school girls volleyball scores (10/31)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Lowcountry girl’s volleyball teams punched their tickets to a State Championship game on Tuesday night.

5A - Lower State Finals

Wando 3, Ashley Ridge 0 - The Wando Warriors swept the Ashley Ridge Swamp Foxes in three straight sets to advance to the 5A State Championship game. This will be the Warriors first trip back to the state finals since 2020. They’ll look to win the program’s seventh state championship, and fifth under head coach Alexis Glover.

4A - Lower State Finals

North Myrtle Beach 3, Beckham 1 - The bengals season comes to an end in the lower state finals. They finish the season 24-8-1 and 9-1 in region play.

3A - Lower State Finals

Camden 3, Philip Simmons 2 - The iron horses season comes to an end in the lower state finals after a five set battle with the bulldogs. Philip Simmons finishes the season 37-8-3, and 8-0 in region play.

2A - Lower State Finals

Bishop England 3, North Central 0 - The battling bishops will play Landrum in the State Championship on Saturday.

The SCHSL girl’s volleyball state title games will be played Saturday at Dreher High School in Columbia.

