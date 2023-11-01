SC Lottery
John Stamos says Matthew Perry saved him from quitting showbiz after embarrassing ‘Friends’ spot

John Stamos said Matthew Perry saved him from quitting his acting career after he guest starred on "Friends."(Associated Press)
By Andrew McMunn and TMX staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(TMX/Gray News) – John Stamos says he might have “quit showbiz” altogether after an “embarrassing” guest appearance on “Friends” if it had not been for the encouragement of late star Matthew Perry.

Stamos appeared in a season 9 episode as a prospective sperm donor for Chandler (played by Perry) and Monica (played by Courteney Cox). The series was taped in front of a live studio audience.

“Matthew and I had been friendly long before ‘Friends.’ So, when I guest stared as Zach, the prospective sperm donor for Chandler and Monica, I hung with him a lot,” the “Full House” star shared on Instagram on Tuesday, alongside a clip from his appearance.

“Standing backstage, ready to make my entrance, Matt whispers, ‘The audience is going go crazy when they see you! Get ready for some loud screams.’ I walk through the door… silence,” Stamos said. “I was so embarrassed.”

“We finish the scene and as I start to slither back to my dressing room and quit showbiz, Matt walks over to the studio audience: ‘Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for John Stamos! You guys probably didn’t recognize him at first because he’s so much better looking in person!’” Stamos said. “I never forgot that and the world will never forget you.”

Matthew Perry’s “Friends” co-stars released a joint statement on Monday, expressing their grief in the wake of his sudden death and promising to say more about their castmate in the future.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the statement signed by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer reads.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Perry, 54, was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his residence on Saturday and declared dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday updated Perry’s record to list the cause of death as “deferred,” pending a toxicology report, which may take weeks to complete.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

