Mount Pleasant dedicates highway to officer killed by drunk driver

The town of Mount Pleasant on Wednesday will open a parkway to honor the life of a police officer who died in the line of duty.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant on Wednesday will open a parkway to honor the life of a police officer who died in the line of duty.

Nearly 38 years ago, Officer Vaughn Edward Kee stopped a drunk driver on Coleman Boulevard when a second drunk driver hit and killed him as he stood by his police car.

The grand opening ceremony for the “Vaughn Ed Kee Parkway” will begin this Wednesday at 10 a.m.

It’ll take place at the intersection of the parkway and North Highway 17.

