New Charleston Police Chief takes Oath of Office

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s new top cop took his oath of office at a ceremony Wednesday morning.

Friends, family and colleagues showed up in support of Chief Chito Walker at Riley Park’s Segra Club.

After his swearing-in, Walker started his speech by thanking his wife, mom and daughters who were all in attendance, for their support throughout his career.

Walker went on to say that his leadership is the start of a new era of values, commitment, and vision for the Charleston Police Department.

The new chief said this is a task he doesn’t take lightly, expressed how much he loves the Charleson community and said as he officially enters this role, his vision is clear.

“I pledge to lead with integrity and purpose,” Walker said. “We as a department will strive for the best, ever perfecting our craft. I truly believe that we are an integral part of our community, not apart from it.”

Walker wants the department to always refine their skills, approaches and strategies.

The new chief touched on the importance of CPD being adaptive, innovative and committed to every community that relies on their protection.

Moving forward, Walker wants the department to remember the values that bond them and the unity that strengthens them.

“I envision our trajectory will continue climbing upward, never plateauing, and never becoming complacent,” he said. “Our mission, our craft is public safety.”

Walker’s promotion comes after former Police Chief Luther Reynolds passed back in May.

Mayor John Tecklenburg spoke at Wednesday’s ceremony and highlighted how former Chief Reynolds made it possible for Walker to move into this position.

Tecklenburg said Reynold’s support for the members of the Charleston Police Department went above everything.

“Chito, I know that’s a lesson you’ve learned and will take to heart, of building the team for the future, is what Luther Reynolds pulled together and Chito Chief Walker is going to continue that tradition and that legacy,” the mayor said.

Reynolds’ widow Caroline was in attendance and showed lots of emotion as Tecklenburg spoke about the former chief.

