Oath of Office for new Charleston Police chief set for Wednesday

Walker has been with the Charleston Police Department since 2000 working as a patrolman, detective and member of the SWAT team.
By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s new top cop will take his oath of office at a ceremony Wednesday morning.

Chief Chito Walker, who was selected to serve as the Holy City’s police chief in mid-October, will take the oath at 11 a.m. at the Segra Clb at Riley Park.

Walker, who served as interim chief since the death of former Police Chief Luther Reynolds back in May, was named as Reynolds’ successor on Oct. 4.

“I’m confident that Chief Walker’s strong leadership, clear vision and extensive experience make him a natural fit to lead the department, and I look forward to working with him to keep our city and our citizens safe,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said last month when Walker was named as the next chief.

Walker has been with the Charleston Police Department since 2000 working as a patrolman, detective and member of the SWAT team. He was promoted to deputy chief in March 2020. He was serving as Deputy Chief of the Procedural Justice and Community Policing Bureau before being named Interim Chief of Police in July.

Walker has said his first priority as Chief of Police will be increasing open dialogue and communication within the department. He also said he is committed to the racial bias audit, and that a lot of the implementations from the audit have made the department a better place.

