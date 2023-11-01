SC Lottery
Police: Youth charged in crash that killed cyclist

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department has arrested a youth in connection to a deadly vehicle crash that involved a cyclist.

The juvenile was arrested Tuesday and charged with reckless homicide, Capt. Chris Hirsch said. Their identity will not be released, because of their age.

Officers responded to Dorchester Road on Oct. 14 for a crash between a vehicle and a bicycle, Hirsch said. When they arrived, officers found a male lying on the ground.

Hirsch said an investigation determined the driver who hit the cyclist was at fault for the crash.

The cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Hirsch.

He says the youth was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

