SC Ports breaks ground on North Charleston community center

SC Ports on Wednesday broke ground on a new community recreation center in North Charleston.
SC Ports on Wednesday broke ground on a new community recreation center in North Charleston.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction of a 15,000-square-foot community center in North Charleston is underway.

The South Carolina Ports Authority along with community leaders and groups broke ground on the recreation center in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood Wednesday morning.

“In partnership with community groups and the city of North Charleston, we are so proud to move forward on building an important community asset for North Charleston residents,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said. “When we look at these renderings, we envision children playing and neighbors connecting. This will be a beautiful space for residents to enjoy for years to come.”

The facility is part of the port’s mitigation efforts from construction at the Navy Base Intermodal Facility.

Port officials said they participated in extensive engagement to plan a facility that the community wanted in their neighborhood by hearing directly from them.

“This engagement enabled us to listen to community leaders and residents on what they want to see developed in their community,” Melvin said. “We are simply the facilitators. They are the leaders and the visionaries behind this community.”

A new community center in North Charleston is set to open in 2025 on Carner Avenue.
A new community center in North Charleston is set to open in 2025 on Carner Avenue.(SC Ports Authority)

The facility will be funded and constructed by port authority and will feature a meeting space, a gym and fitness areas. The facility’s ownership will transfer to the city of North Charleston’s Recreation Department once it’s completed.

“The City of North Charleston is excited to add a new recreation and community center in the Chicora-Cherokee community, further enhancing the quality of life in our city,” North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said. “This new community center will provide another space in our city for health and wellness, social interaction and community building. The city looks forward to operating and maintaining this new facility for the benefit of our residents for decades to come.”

The community center is set to open in 2025 and will be located on Carner Avenue.

