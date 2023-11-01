SC Lottery
The season’s not over yet: System in Caribbean watched for tropical development

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With one month left in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is watching an area in the eastern Caribbean Sea.

A disorganized trough of low pressure is producing showers and thunderstorms and could organize into at least a tropical depression. The center places a medium chance of development over the next seven days as of Tuesday night.

A tropical depression could form by the latter part of the week as the system moves to the west.

It has the potential to produce heavy rains over portions of Central America toward the end of the week.

Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Chris Holtzman says the system poses no threat to the U.S.

The next name on the official list of 2023 hurricane names is Vince. That would leave only Whitney on the list. If all names are used, the World Meteorological Organization has a second list of additional names that will be used.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

