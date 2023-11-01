The season’s not over yet: System in Caribbean watched for tropical development

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With one month left in the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is watching an area in the eastern Caribbean Sea.

A disorganized trough of low pressure is producing showers and thunderstorms and could organize into at least a tropical depression. The center places a medium chance of development over the next seven days as of Tuesday night.

A tropical depression could form by the latter part of the week as the system moves to the west.

It has the potential to produce heavy rains over portions of Central America toward the end of the week.

A trough of low pressure has a medium chance of developing into our next system. This system will bring heavy rain to Central America later this week and is not a threat to our area. pic.twitter.com/968bNjzoiZ — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) October 31, 2023

Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Chris Holtzman says the system poses no threat to the U.S.

The next name on the official list of 2023 hurricane names is Vince. That would leave only Whitney on the list. If all names are used, the World Meteorological Organization has a second list of additional names that will be used.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

