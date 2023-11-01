Report: Student pulls knife, threatens classmate at Georgetown Co. school

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School District says an elementary school student pulled a knife from their backpack during a morning meeting and allegedly threatened another student.

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. at Sampit Elementary School.

The district says the school’s resource officer and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were contacted and the student has been with administration and the resource officer since the incident.

“Bringing a weapon to school and making threats are both against the law,” Georgetown County School District spokesperson Kristi Kibler said. “In addition to being charged by the Sheriff’s Office, disciplinary action pursuant to the district’s discipline policy will be imposed.”

The district says the school is following its normal routine.

